Carole Middleton's feminine wrap blouse and figure-flattering skinny jeans will make you double take

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton rarely steps out into the spotlight, but when she does, the 68-year-old's effortlessly elegant style never fails to disappoint.

On Sunday, the mother-of-three served up a stunning off-duty outfit in a new photograph shared in the Party Pieces newsletter. Channelling her daughter's timeless fashion sense with a simple but sophisticated look, Carole rocked a pair of waist-defining denim jeans with a flattering caramel-hued blouse from Tory Burch, complete with an open collar and statement wrap tailoring.

Carole's chocolate brown tresses were perfectly coiffed in a bouncy blowdry, whilst the entrepreneur sported a glowy makeup combination to compliment her ageless features.

Prince William's mother-in-law kept accessories simple, donning a delicate silver cross necklace and tiny hoop earrings we know the Princess of Wales would love.

Carole looked beautiful in her casual wrap blouse and denim jeans

Image credit: Liz Mcaulay

Trendy Carole is ahead of her time rocking a wrap shirt, which has become increasingly popular as part of the ever-growing 'Balletcore' trend championed by the likes of models Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Balletcore is defined by graceful, feminine fashion - and we love Carole's effortless take on the trend. Channel the Middleton matriarch's ultra-flattering look with our edit of the best wrap shirts on the high street below.

In her latest newsletter, Princess Kate's mum shared her favourite selection of party decorations from her brand Party Pieces. The array of pretty home accessories and party décor included vibrant shooting star decorations, rainbow balloons, dinosaur-themed décor and adorable Princess Charlotte-approved unicorn bunting.

"The Party Pieces collection has been thoughtfully designed, embracing the spirit of entertaining to make your celebrations memorable! I love seeing how our customers use our products to celebrate a special occasion. If you're looking for inspiration, take a look at some of my favourites below," wrote Carole.

Carole has also mastered the art of occasion dressing

The grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis no doubt loves the opportunity to throw her royal grandchildren celebrations for their own birthdays.

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who is "obsessed with unicorns", would love her grandmother's whimsical fairytale party kit from her latest newsletter.

