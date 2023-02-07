Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro expecting their first baby together after emotional journey The couple have been together for twenty years

Congratulations are in order for Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro! The couple are expecting their first child together!

The couple got married in 2017, though they have been together for nearly twenty years. They have been open about trying to build their family for over a decade, and their dreams are now coming true.

The couple's team confirmed the news to People, saying: "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," confirming they are expecting via surrogacy.

"Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing," she added.

She revealed she and her husband worked with Family Match Consulting, also sharing with the outlet an emotional video of her watching the ultrasound with her father Constantino right by her side.

"Oh my God," she says, endearingly adding: "Guys, that's my baby. I love you."

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and 2018 after over a decade of dating

The pair first became engaged in 2016 after over a decade of dating, and had two weddings, one on New Years Eve in December 2017, and another one in Greece nearly a year later.

They have been trying to expand their family for several years, and Maria has opened up about their difficulties with both IVF, which they started in 2012, and surrogacy.

Maria and Keven had a surprise wedding on New Years

The television personality also shared that in 2021, their first surrogate was unfortunately not a medical match.

"I definitely didn't think it was going to take this long. It's been years. We've used different services, different people," previously told People, adding: "It's just been a very frustrating process."

