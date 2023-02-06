Kelly Ripa reveals how daughter Lola called her and Mark Consuelos out The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is still thriving

Kelly Ripa may be one of the busiest people in the industry, but she's not immune to having some down time when it comes to it, although not everyone thought so.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star explained on the latest episode of the show how she had been called out by her daughter Lola for her more laid back approach.

She started off talking to her co-star Ryan Seacrest about a scarf she'd been knitting for some time, celebrating the fact that it was almost at completion.

Kelly then recounted a story of how her 21-year-old daughter received her endeavor while chatting with her brothers Michael and Joaquin.

"But it's so funny, my daughter came into the room, and she was FaceTiming with her brothers, so they came into see the parents," she recalled.

"And they're like 'Mom, what're you doing?' And Lola said, 'Well basically, our parents are now grandparents, because dad is sleeping and it's 6 PM and mom is knitting.'"

Kelly's daughter Lola called out her parents becoming "grandparents"

The members of the studio audience found it amusing, and Kelly couldn't help but find the humor as well in her daughter's assertion for herself and Mark Consuelos.

She continued: "And that's literally what was happening, it's 6 PM and Mark was sound asleep and I'm knitting next to him."

The actress reacted with shock as she then joked: "Is that all there is? What's the next step to this, vodka and prune juice? Looking forward to sunset so we can go to sleep?"

It's been all fun though while Lola is at home, having recently moved back after spending a few months in London and now completing her final semester at New York University.

The family-of-five share a tight bond

She will most likely follow in her parents' footsteps into the arts industry, having studied music production while in college and even releasing a single last year titled Paranoia Silverlining.

