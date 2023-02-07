Adele reveals she hopes to welcome first child with Rich Paul in 2023 The Easy on Me Grammy singer and her boyfriend have been together since 2021

Do Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul plan to have their first baby together this year? It seems like it!

Though the couple keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, neither the singer nor the sports agent have shied away from opening up about their baby plans.

The Easy on Me hitmaker has one son, Angelo Adkins, nine, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, who she was married to from 2018 to 2021. Rich has three older kids from a previous relationship.

The two were first romantically linked to one another in 2021, and have sparked both engagement and baby rumors.

Last year, Adele did admit that she does hope to have more children, and soon, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Speaking of her delayed residency in Las Vegas, she said at the time it had to happen in 2022, because by 2023, she would potentially be busy with a new baby.

"I want a baby next year," she cheekily announced, explaining why she had to do her residency in 2022 as opposed to 2023.

The star got candid about her baby plans

"I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I'm having a baby," she added.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend appears to be on the same page, and in an interview with E! News later in 2022, he also expressed his hopes for another child, detailing his wishes to be a "different dad" now that he's older.

Rich was right by the singer's side during her big night

He explained: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad," also adding: "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."

During a speech at the Grammys on Sunday, after winning the best pop solo performance for Easy on Me, Adele gave a sweet shout-out to her son, who she dedicated the win to, saying: "I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son's life; he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time."

