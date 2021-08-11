Adele's refreshing revelation about son Angelo – and how the star is raising her child The Hello hitmaker shares her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki

Adele is a doting mother to eight-year-old son Angelo and she has worked hard to keep him out of the spotlight during his childhood.

But while the award-winning singer rarely does interviews, in the ones she has, it's clear just how much she loves being a mom.

When Angelo was three-years-old, the star made a refreshing revelation about the way she was raising her child, stating that she wanted him to be as grounded as possible despite her global fame.

VIDEO: Adele reveals her impressive American accent

The singer told Time at the time: "I'm very self-conscious that I have a kid, and I don't want him being one of this who grows up being like 'Driver, driver! I have no clean clothes!' Well, have you washed them? I really don't want him growing up like that. I'm very conscious of it."

On her pride for her child, she added: "He makes me so proud of myself, and he makes me like myself so much.

"And I've always liked myself. I've never not liked myself. I don't have hangups like that. But I'm so proud of myself that I made him in my belly. Cooked him in my belly and then he came out of me!

Adele reflected on being a mom to son Angelo

"This human who's suddenly walking around and doing his own thing. I can't wait to know who his best friend will be, who his girlfriend or boyfriend is going to be, or what movies he likes…

"Whatever my kid wants to do or be I will always support him no matter what."

The Hello hitmaker lives in LA with her son

Adele shares Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki. The former couple welcomed their son a year after they began dating in 2012, and tied the knot six years later in May 2018.

The singer filed for divorce in September 2019 but the pair have remained on good terms. When their separation was announced, a representative for Adele said: "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele and Simon now live nearby each other in Beverly Hills, making it easy for them to co-parent their child.

