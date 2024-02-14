Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 rare photos of Simon Cowell's lookalike son Eric with fiancée Lauren Silverman
The TV judge adores his ten-year-old-son

Simon Cowell, Eric Philip Cowell, and Lauren Silverman arrive at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale in 2023
Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman dote on their ten-year-old son Eric, who celebrated his birthday on Valentine's Day. The youngster was named after Simon's music executive father, who passed away in 1999.

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son on 14 February 2014 and the star has talked openly about how having a child has changed his life, and whether he's open to having more children in future.  

The impresario occasionally shares photos with his mini-me son on social media and sometimes allows Eric to pose with his parents at premieres or behind the scenes at his dad's work. Here's ten of the sweetest photos of the little boy... 

Eric attends Epsom with his family

Simon Cowell and US socialite Lauren Silverman along with their children Eric and Adam, kissing at the Epsom Derby © Getty

As Simon and Lauren shared a tender embrace at the Epsom Derby, Eric focused his attention on the races, alongside his older brother Adam, who Lauren shares with her ex-husband, Andrew. 

Father-son perfection
View post on Instagram
 

Simon labelled a birthday photo of his son "a perfect day" as the two laughed in harmony (and of course, cuddled a canine companion). 

Following in his dad's footsteps

Hurricane, Eric Philip Cowell, and Simon Cowell on the red carpet © Getty

Clearly an animal lover just like his dad, Eric enjoyed some time with America's Got Talent canine star Hurricane on the red carpet. 

Star family

Simon, Lauren their son Eric and her son Adam© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Little Eric had fun when his dad received his star on Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame, and couldn't resist sitting straight on it! 

WATCH: Amanda Holden stuns fans in video with Simon Cowell's son Eric

A family business

Lauren Silverman, Eric Cowell and Simon Cowell arrives at the Red Carpet For "America's Got Talent" Season 17 Live Show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on September 13, 2022© Getty

Eric walked the red carpet with his parents before the America's Got Talent Season 17 live show in Pasadena, California in 2022. 

The pair announced an exciting venture
View post on Instagram
 

Early in 2020, Simon and Eric announced that they'd signed a seven-book deal for their Wishfits series about a range of magical hybrid animals, but its release later had to be pushed back. 

The star wrote:  "WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!"

He added: "To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical. This idea was inspired 3 years ago by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity. I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. 

And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series."

Eric can't hide his pride

Eric can't hide his pride© Variety

Eric showed his excitement when his dad got his star on the Walk of Fame, as he beamed in a sweet photo from the event. 

Eric's new family member
View post on Instagram
 

Simon melted hearts last month when Eric cuddled up to the new member of the family, puppy Pebbles, labelling the photo of the pair simply: "LOVE". 

Riding the waves

Simon Cowell and son Eric exploring the ocean© Getty

Simon doted on his son Eric during a trip to Barbados in 2019, where the family enjoyed their Christmas break in the sun. 

Fun in the sun

Eric Cowell walking dogs on the beach in December 2019 in Bridgetown, Barbados© Getty

Eric was also spotted walking the family's dogs on the beach, having fun on their sun-soaked break. 

Doting new dad

Simon Cowell cradles his newborn son in Miami in 2014© Getty

Simon tenderly cradled his little boy soon after he was born as he and Lauren spent time together with young Eric in Miami. 

