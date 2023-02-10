Vanessa Feltz's rarely-seen adult daughters and adorable grandchildren - pics The BBC Radio 2 host's daughters look so like her

TV and radio presenter Vanessa Feltz has been in the news this week following her split from her fiancé of 16 years, Ben Ofoendu.

Vanessa, 60, appeared on This Morning to talk to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the public nature of the split, telling host Phillip how reading supportive social media messages is helping her. "I'm really finding my real friends, my real family," she told him.

WATCH: Vanessa Feltz opens up about her split from Ben Ofoendu

Loading the player...

No doubt, Vanessa's two adult daughters, Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33, will be there for their mother through this difficult time.

Vanessa shares her daughters with her first husband, surgeon Michael Kurer, who she wed in 1983 and divorced in 2000. The former couple have four grandchildren.

Vanessa with her first husband Michael

Vanessa Feltz's daughter Allegra Benitah

Just like her famous mum, Vanessa's eldest daughter Allegra is also in the public eye. The former lawyer is now a TV chef and baker and has appeared on TV shows like This Morning.

Vanessa with her daughter Allegra and her grandchildren Zeke and Neroli

Allegra has 14.6k followers on her Instagram page Challah Mummy, which she shows off stunning photos of the Jewish Challah bread she makes. She also bakes beautiful cakes and displays them on her page.

Allegra is married to husband Dan and they share children, Zeke and Neroli.

MORE: 'Brave' Vanessa Feltz's real reason for split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu

Vanessa Feltz's daughter Saskia Joss

Vanessa's youngest daughter, Saskia, is married to husband Marc Joss and they share son Amiel and baby Cecily. Saskia is a former primary school teacher and now works as an art and play therapist in London.

Vanessa with daughter Saskia and grandson Amiel

In January, Saskia appeared on Talk TV with her mother and shared the clip on her Instagram page, telling followers: "On @talktv tonight talking to @vanessafeltzofficial about the impact of screen time during the lockdown on early years development.

"A study has now down that the huge amount of screen time for both adults and children is limiting interaction between family members leading to huge issues in language and phsycial development. Thank you for having me! I love doing this show!"

It certainly seems that Vanessa is very close to her daughters and they are both successful in their respective careers.

Vanessa with daughters Allegra and Saskia

Vanessa Feltz's four grandchildren

Vanessa adores her four grandchildren Zeke, Neroli, Amiel and Cecily, often sharing clips of herself spending time with them on her Instagram.

On 9 February, the star posted the sweetest video of herself holding baby Cecily, telling fans: "Thank you so much for your incredibly uplifting messages. Cuddles with my youngest grandbaby Cecily are definitely doing the trick!!!"

And in September, Vanessa looked to be having the best time ever with two of her grandchildren during a sleepover. She wrote: "Sleepover at Grandma Vanessa’s! #sleepover #grandchildren #midnightfeast #family #fun #holidays."

In 2015, Vanessa told the Glasgow Evening Times about being a grandmother: "I've never felt anything like it, and the best thing is there's no limit on it. If I have 10 grandchildren, I would love them all as ferociously."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.