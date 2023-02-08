Vanessa Feltz surprises This Morning fans in bold hot pink outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Barbiecore was big last year and its popularity is showing no signs of slowing down. Wearing a hot pink KITRI dress and matching pink boots, Vanessa Feltz rocked the trend for an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning - and she looked gorgeous!

The 60-year-old journalist has never been shy to show her wild side and is often seen wearing statement prints and bright colours. Her pink KITRI Petra dress features a red daisy print and is cut to a midi length with long, billowy sleeves and elasticated cuffs. Its figure-skimming fit is so flattering and it’s comfortable enough to wear from day to night.

Vanessa wears KITRI on This Morning with Holly and Phil

Currently on sale for £85, the midi dress is selling out fast and only available in a couple of sizes, so we’ve found some lookalike pieces to channel Vanessa’s bold style.

KITRI Gracie pink heart print dress, £165, Liberty

Jersey animal print midi dress, £35, Marks & Spencer

Never Fully Dressed Plus leopard knitted wrap midi dress, £129, ASOS

Vanessa accessoried her KIRTI dress with a pair of epic hot pink glitter boots and completed the look with natural glowy makeup and her hair in loose waves.

The mum-of-two sat down with Holly and Phil to speak about her split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu. "I really do want to focus on the future," she shared. "I think the best thing is to gather all the love and all the people, things and places that you love and just spend time having a good time."

