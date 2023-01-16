Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose just wore the cutest £8 Primark dress ever

Laura Sutcliffe
Pregnant Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose looked super cute on Instagram wearing a cream striped dress with a tutu attached from Primark that cost just £8
Stacey Solomon is enjoying the last part of her pregnancy and we are living for the bump updates!
The wife of Joe Swash did something extra cute at the weekend; a twinning shoot with her one-year-old daughter Rose. Aww!
WATCH: Stacey Solomon possibly let's slip baby's gender
Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a heartwarming photo of herself and baby Rose, wearing matching cream and black striped tops. Stacey added a bumpalicious pencil skirt in the same cream and Rose can be seen with a little tutu of the same shade.
But did you know that Rose's set is actually a dress? Yes, the 'two piece' is actually a striped top with a skirt attached. It comes from Primark and costs just £8. We're obsessed! It looks like a designer item, so great to know you can pick up a celebrity-loved item for under £10, don't you think?
Just like Rose's!
£8, Primark
Stacey wrote alongside the caption: "A day out with my little lady… Couldn't not post these. Got to have a girl's day yesterday with Rosey Posey and I only wish I had my own adult sized tutu so we could be even more matchy."
You may also like:
Cream Glitter Mesh Tutu Skirt, £15, Mint Velvet
She added: "I know one day our matching days will be a distant memory, so I made the most yesterday… To the moon & back Rose. Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from me and my girl."
READ: Stacey Solomon makes a heartbreaking confession ahead of baby's birth
The ITV favourite is thrilled with her Primark collaboration, which has been ongoing since 2018. She previously told HELLO!: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl."
Stacey also shot her new Primark summer range which is out soon. Exciting!
She added: "And it's the one shop that is completely accessible as it's affordable and for everyone.
MORE: Stacey Solomon's Amazon shelves are genius for home organisation - and they're less than £17
"You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.