Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose just wore the cutest £8 Primark dress ever

Stacey Solomon is enjoying the last part of her pregnancy and we are living for the bump updates!

The wife of Joe Swash did something extra cute at the weekend; a twinning shoot with her one-year-old daughter Rose. Aww!

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared a heartwarming photo of herself and baby Rose, wearing matching cream and black striped tops. Stacey added a bumpalicious pencil skirt in the same cream and Rose can be seen with a little tutu of the same shade.

But did you know that Rose's set is actually a dress? Yes, the 'two piece' is actually a striped top with a skirt attached. It comes from Primark and costs just £8. We're obsessed! It looks like a designer item, so great to know you can pick up a celebrity-loved item for under £10, don't you think?

Just like Rose's!

£8, Primark

Stacey wrote alongside the caption: "A day out with my little lady… Couldn't not post these. Got to have a girl's day yesterday with Rosey Posey and I only wish I had my own adult sized tutu so we could be even more matchy."

She added: "I know one day our matching days will be a distant memory, so I made the most yesterday… To the moon & back Rose. Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from me and my girl."

The ITV favourite is thrilled with her Primark collaboration, which has been ongoing since 2018. She previously told HELLO!: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl."

Stacey also shot her new Primark summer range which is out soon. Exciting!

She added: "And it's the one shop that is completely accessible as it's affordable and for everyone.

"You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price..."

