Helen George's boyfriend Jack Ashton overcome with emotion after incredible family milestone

It's no secret that Helen George is so loved up with her boyfriend and fellow Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Ashton, but did you see the heartwarming tribute he shared for his wife and their eldest daughter?

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor, 39, was beaming with pride for his girlfriend of seven years after taking their daughter Wren, five, to watch her talented mum perform in The King and I, during the London leg of their UK tour. Watch a snippet of the show below.

Captioning the sweetest image of the mother-daughter duo on stage together, the doting dad penned: "Took a gaggle of Kids and their parents (who happen to be some of my oldest and dearest friends) to watch the @thekingandiuk in Wimbledon yesterday.

Helen and Wren posed for a sweet on-stage snap

"My little girl got to see her Mummy do something extraordinary. I’ll not forget her face in a while. Go see it it's tremendous @helenrgeorge is [emoji] in it. Liverpool is next! Bristol end of March early April! X."

In the touching snap, Helen and Wren can be seen facing away from the camera and holding hands as they look out into the auditorium at the New Wimbledon Theatre - so sweet!

Friends and fans of the couple flocked to comment on the sweet moment. One follower penned: "This is so special Jack. What a wonderful, memorable afternoon you all had watching the amazing Helen. Fabulous!! xxx."

The little one was so excited to see her mum!

A second added: "Beautiful! Creating such special memories!" A third replied writing: "We went last night and I haven’t stopped thinking about it all day. How lovely she got to see Mummy perform so blooming wonderfully."

The happy couple share two daughters, welcoming their youngest daughter Lark in November 2021. Helen will have no worries about leaving her little ones during her stint in the show as she previously gushed about what a fabulous father her beau is.

The happy couple share two daughters

Talking to Stella Magazine, she said: "He's so unbelievably kind and down to earth, and he's such a great dad."

