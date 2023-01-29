Helen George makes unexpected royal confession after sweet revelation about daughter Lark The Call the Midwife star is a doting mother…

It's no secret that Helen George likes to keep her private life away from the public eye but the star has recently opened up about life at home with her family.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail Weekend Magazine, the Call the Midwife star, 38, revealed exactly what she loves to watch on TV, as a TV star herself - and it might surprise you.

Helen confessed that as well as the very popular series, The White Lotus, she is very taken with royals and an avid fan of The Crown. She said: "On TV at the moment I'm watching White Lotus and The Crown, but of course, I should be telling you all to watch Call the Midwife."

The actress is about to star in The King and I

The royal confession came just after the star made a rare comment about her adorable daughter Lark.

Talking to The Guardian, the star said: "Last week, when my daughter Lark, who is one and has just learned to kiss, gave me a kiss on my lips to wake me up."

As well as little Lark, Helen shares her oldest daughter Wren, five, with her husband and fellow Call the Midwife star, Jack Ashton. The couple met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016.

Helen is a doting mother to two daughters

The happy family of four live in the East End after moving there amid the pandemic in 2020.

She welcomed Lark in November 2021

The young family have no doubt been enjoying some quality time together in the past year after welcoming their youngest and last month treated their little ones to a fun day out at Hey Duggee's first-ever live theatre tour in London. They were seen happily posing for photos together before mixing with fellow guests.

Their sweet family outing comes shortly after they marked Lark's first birthday in November. To mark the special milestone, the actress shared two adorable photos of her daughter. "One year with Lark x," she simply remarked in the caption.

