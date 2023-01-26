﻿

Michelle Keegan is a sunkissed goddess in chic bralette and tropical skirt

The actress joined her husband Mark Wright for a sun-drenched week in Dubai

Michelle Keegan, 35, was amongst the A-listers and royals lucky enough to attend the grand opening of the world's most luxury hotel - Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The former Coronation Street actress and her husband Mark Wright joined the likes of Rochelle Humes, Lady Amelia Spencer and the Kardashians at the star-studded event, which saw Beyoncé give her first live performance in four years. Sharing a glimpse at the lavish sun-drenched week in paradise, Michelle posted a video for her 6.3 million Instagram followers to marvel at.

WATCH: Inside Michelle Keegan's lavish week in Dubai with Mark Wright

Loading the player...

Michelle sported a series of stunning looks during her holiday, including a jaw-dropping red mini dress, a bejewelled LBD and a striking tropical print two-piece set that left her fans reeling in the comments.

The actress' elegant beachwear consisted of a floaty tropical skirt and matching strappy bralette that showcased Michelle's insanely toned abs and tiny waist.

LOOK: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright split opinion with never-before-seen interiors

Michelle rocked a tropical two-piece in Dubai

Her fierce poolside look featured a halter top with lace-up gathered bust, thin rouleau straps & cutout details. The star was wearing the 'Lori Floral Set' from Bec + Bridge's resort collection.

We loved the star's glossy chocolate tresses, which she wore in a sleek, straightened style beneath an oversized raffia sun hat. As for accessories, Michelle served up an elegant array of It-girl jewels, including a delicate gold choker and chic shell necklace.

WOW: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan film epic cinema room with gigantic sofa

The actress proved her sartorial prowesss

"What dreams are made of," wrote Michelle on IG. "Thank you @atlantistheroyal for inviting us to the grand opening of your new hotel. A weekend that’s going to be embedded in my mind forever. SO grateful."

"Oh that little black dress is gorgeous," gushed a fan, as another replied: "You are the dream."

Fans were living for Michelle's scene-stealing look to watch Beyoncé at the exclusive event. The actress pulled out all the stops as she rocked the most gorgeous red Tayfun Kaba mini dress and red-hot arm-length gloves.

The socialite carried a golden Bulgari clutch bag with her and completed the look in a pair of Sophia Webster shoes. Sublime!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.

More on:

More about michelle keegan

More news