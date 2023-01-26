Michelle Keegan is a sunkissed goddess in chic bralette and tropical skirt The actress joined her husband Mark Wright for a sun-drenched week in Dubai

Michelle Keegan, 35, was amongst the A-listers and royals lucky enough to attend the grand opening of the world's most luxury hotel - Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The former Coronation Street actress and her husband Mark Wright joined the likes of Rochelle Humes, Lady Amelia Spencer and the Kardashians at the star-studded event, which saw Beyoncé give her first live performance in four years. Sharing a glimpse at the lavish sun-drenched week in paradise, Michelle posted a video for her 6.3 million Instagram followers to marvel at.

Michelle sported a series of stunning looks during her holiday, including a jaw-dropping red mini dress, a bejewelled LBD and a striking tropical print two-piece set that left her fans reeling in the comments.

The actress' elegant beachwear consisted of a floaty tropical skirt and matching strappy bralette that showcased Michelle's insanely toned abs and tiny waist.

Michelle rocked a tropical two-piece in Dubai

Her fierce poolside look featured a halter top with lace-up gathered bust, thin rouleau straps & cutout details. The star was wearing the 'Lori Floral Set' from Bec + Bridge's resort collection.

We loved the star's glossy chocolate tresses, which she wore in a sleek, straightened style beneath an oversized raffia sun hat. As for accessories, Michelle served up an elegant array of It-girl jewels, including a delicate gold choker and chic shell necklace.

The actress proved her sartorial prowesss

"What dreams are made of," wrote Michelle on IG. "Thank you @atlantistheroyal for inviting us to the grand opening of your new hotel. A weekend that’s going to be embedded in my mind forever. SO grateful."

"Oh that little black dress is gorgeous," gushed a fan, as another replied: "You are the dream."

Fans were living for Michelle's scene-stealing look to watch Beyoncé at the exclusive event. The actress pulled out all the stops as she rocked the most gorgeous red Tayfun Kaba mini dress and red-hot arm-length gloves.

The socialite carried a golden Bulgari clutch bag with her and completed the look in a pair of Sophia Webster shoes. Sublime!

