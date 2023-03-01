Chloe Gill and JLS star JB Gill celebrate heartwarming charity news HELLO! joined the stars for a special lunch in support of the charity Mothers2Mothers

It was a mother’s meeting with a mission, when HELLO! joined Chloe Gill and some of her famous friends at Isabel in Mayfair on Tuesday for a special lunch in support of the charity Mothers2Mothers.

Chloe was joined by the event’s token male, her husband JB Gill – who arrived fresh from announcing a new JLS arena tour for later this year – to make their own special news, that the Gills are the first Family Ambassadors for the charity which delivers life-changing health services to women, children and families in more than 500 sites across ten sub-Saharan African countries.

Chloe and JB shared their exciting news with close friends

Guests including Kimberly Wyatt, Portia Oduba, Natalie Rushdie and HELLO!’s Creative Brand Ambassador Rosie Nixon, had also brought items of pre-loved children’s clothing to the event, to donate to Kidswear Collective, which launches in Fenwick Bond Street on 14 March.

The proceeds generated will be donated to Mothers2Mothers. "Everybody here is very special to me," Chloe said, "and I love you all dearly. I appreciate my husband coming – he's just dropped a tour and now it’s all about supporting the women. I am super exited to be supporting Mothers2Mothers as a family."

"I’m phenomenally proud of Chloe," JB told HELLO!. To date, Mothers2Mothers have reached 15 million people, helped to keep over two million at-risk women and children alive, and have almost ended the transmission of HIV from mothers to babies – all while creating 12,000 jobs for local women.

Chloe celebrated with HELLO!'s Creative Brand Ambassador Rosie Nixon

The charity does this by employing women living with HIV to deliver health services, education, and support to other women and families in their community.

These women are known as "Mentor Mothers". Emma France, the Global Development and Strategic Engagement Director at mothers2mothers explained what is next for the organisation: "We’re looking to take the next step and explore how we will reach the next 15 million people and train and employ even more Mentor Mothers.

Mothers2Mothers provides urgent support to women across the globe

"This is more urgent than ever – more than half of people on the African continent are unable to access the health care they need – that’s 600M people – and an African mother is 130 times more likely to die during pregnancy or childbirth than a mother in Europe or North America. We HAVE to address this. And doing so will take noise, and it will take funds."

For more visit m2m.org and www.kidswearcollective.com

