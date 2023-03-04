Denise Richards sizzles in leg-lengthening swimsuit in sun-drenched photo The ex-wife of Charlie Sheen also shares photos on OnlyFans

Denise Richards sent her followers into overdrive when she shared a phenomenal swimsuit-clad photo on Friday.

The 52-year-old defied her years as she reclined in a wicker, egg-shaped chair while rocking a bright pink one-piece with 'Babe' emblazoned underneath her chest. Denise's long, toned legs were front and center as she basked under the sun's rays, shielding her eyes behind a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Appearing makeup-free with her long, blonde hair worn down in beach waves, Denise oozed confidence as she arched her back and pouted her trademark lips while appearing to stare off into the distance.

Her fans were in awe of her appearance and rushed to compliment her, with one replying to her "Pink babe" photo: "You have not aged!! Still sooo sexy."

A second said: "Once a babe… always a Babe for Life." A third added: "Barbie got nothing on you. Goddess!"

Denise wowed fans in her pink swimsuit

Denise isn't the only member of her family who dazzles fans with her swimwear photos. Her daughter, Sami Sheen, has enough stunning photos to rival her famous mom.

Just this week, the 18-year-old shared a snapshot of herself posing beachside. The daughter of Denise and Charlie Sheen oozed confidence as she modeled a black, thong swimsuit with cut-out detailing.

Earlier in the day, Sami shared another selfie, this time in a metallic bikini. She looked so much like her mom that some of her social media followers thought they were seeing double.

Denise and her daughter Sami are both on OnlyFans

Denise has posed in her fair share of swimsuits over the years as she carved out a three-decade career as a model and actress in movies like Wild Things, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and The World Is Not Enough.

Last year, both Denise and Sami joined OnlyFans and the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star defended her daughter after receiving negative comments: "I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she said in a social media message. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy."

