Jennifer Garner makes personal revelation about her teenage daughters' upbringing in rare video The 13 Going on 30 star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is notoriously private and rarely opens up about her family life.

However, the doting mom-of-three gave a rare insight into her teenage daughters' upbringing and how she was raising them with the help of a good parenting book this week.

In the video below, the 13 Going on 30 star discussed what she found helpful when it came to the "emotional" journey of pre-teen to teenagehood.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about raising her teenage daughters

The Alias actress shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple co-parent 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Samuel.

The children have faced a big change in the last few years, following their dad's new relationship and consequent marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

What's more, both J-Lo and Jennifer have a strong relationship too. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker was quick to praise the Alias star during an interview about her blended family with Vogue last year.

Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to three children

She said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Jennifer and Ben's children now have two new stepsiblings, 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and they are set to move into a new family home soon, as the A-list couple have been busy searching for the perfect property.

They have reportedly found the perfect home too, costing an eye-watering $64 milion, located in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood.

Jennifer Garner with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The home features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and should they finally close a deal on it, they will be surrounded by 16,000 square feet of space.

It also has an 800-square-foot gym, along with a media room, games room and an outdoor pool and spa. Currently, J-Lo and Ben have been staying with their family at James Packer's Beverly Hills mansion, where they have been living since last year.

The property is not so far away from Jennifer, so that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel can easily split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

