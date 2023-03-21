Emma Willis showcases blossoming baby bump for unbelievable new update The former Big Brother presenter looked so radiant…

Emma Willis, 47, was glowing on Tuesday when she shared a never-before-seen photo of her bare baby bump for fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TV presenter posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram feed, one of which showed her admiring two throwback images of her then-blossoming tummy as she sported a strapless black bra and a tiny crop top.

In the image, Emma was also captured looking at an impressive alternative modelling shot she had taken when she was just a teenager which saw her posing up a storm in a sultry black lace bodice.

Emma looked so incredible in the throwback photos

Reflecting on motherhood, Emma said: "I think [having children] is the most empowering thing that I've ever done. It's something that fills you with dread and worry while it’s happening, but when you look back at what your body has done and what it creates, it just absolutely blows me away."

Emma is a doting mother to her three children, Isabelle, 13, Ace, 11, and Trixie, six, whom she shares with her popstar husband, Matt Willis. The husband-and-wife couple married in 2008.

In the caption of the incredible post, she also added: "There have been so many times in my life when I have felt anything but strong, but I'm trying to change that and am SO happy to have partnered with @absolutecollagen for their Strong in Your Own Skin campaign! To celebrate, this is a snapshot of important moments that HAVE made me feel strong.

"For me, those include having kids (overcoming the constant dread and worry, and looking back at what we created) and marrying @mattjwillis The best day of my life, and I think we've grown stronger together every day we’ve faced since[...]"

The TV presenter was also a model

The heartfelt insight sparked a sweet reaction among friends and fans of the star, with celebrity pals Giovanna Fletcher, Laura Whitmore and Oti Mabuse all liking the touching update.

One follower replied: "You are a stunning, pure and beautiful woman," alongside a pink love heart. A second added: "This is amazing @emmawilliisofficial, strong women together."

Emma and Matt rarely share photos of their children

Talking more about the images, and her role as a mother, Emma said: "Looking back on my time modelling in New York just makes me appreciate just how big a moment that was in my life, but back then it didn’t seem so huge. As I get older, I've become more fearful of things and it’s amazing that, at that age, I was so ready to move to another country in pursuit of my career.

"Now, if any of my kids wanted to move abroad in their teenage years I'd be calling them every day panicking and checking in on them. It’s incredible that my parents let me do that but it’s a testament to their own inner strength that they gave me that freedom and trusted I'd be ok."

