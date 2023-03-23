GMA's Rob Marciano gives revealing glimpse into personal life amid divorce from wife Eryn The Good Morning America weatherman is a doting dad-of-two

Rob Marciano has been keeping a low profile over the past few months, and has not appeared on Good Morning America since November. (The weatherman continues to report for local New York station ABC-7.)

having not been seen on Good Morning America since November.

However, the 54-year-old does occasionally share posts on social media, which give an insight into his family life away from the spotlight.

Most recently, the dad-of-two took his children, Madelynn, 11, and Mason, four, on a skiing trip in Patterson, New York, and it's safe to say, a great time was had by all.

VIDEO: Rob Marciano's work colleague Ginger Zee reveals surprise during work assignment

Loading the player...

His close bond with his children was evident to see as well, with Rob revealing his pride for his four-year-old's efforts on the slopes.

Alongside a selfie of the pair of them kitted out in their ski gear, Rob wrote: "Big step for the little man this week, taking the chairlift on his 3rd ever ski day… then proclaiming: 'dad, this is the best day of my life' — ok it's been a short life but still."

MORE: Rob Marciano sparks reaction as he shares video of ski fall

MORE: Rob Marciano is urged to stay safe as he shares new update away from GMA

Rob shares his children with ex-wife Eryn, from whom he finalized his divorced from this month. The pair were married for 11 years, and shocked fans in 2022 after announcing their decision to separate.

Rob Marciano is a doting dad to his two young children

In a statement released to People at the time, Rob said: "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

RELATED: Michael Strahan makes emotional appearance on show away from GMA

Rob often shares photos from the fun activities he does with his children too - who split their time between their dad and mom's homes.

The GMA weatherman often shares sweet glimpses into his family life

The star lives in a gorgeous home in New York's Westchester, and has in recent time shared pictures from key events, such as Christmas, Halloween and Madelynn's 11th birthday.

Ever the doting dad, Rob shared a picture of the pre-teen blowing out the candles on her cake, writing alongside it: "The birthday weekend has begun… I'm so proud of all this blossoming young lady has achieved and is becoming… this is 11. Happy Birthday to my sweet Madelynn."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.