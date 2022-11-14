Where is Rob Marciano on Good Morning America - fans react The ABC News host has a lot on his plate

Rob Marciano is hugely popular amongst viewers of Good Morning America, who wait to see his weather reports on the weekends. But that hasn't been the case recently.

The meteorologist has been absent from some weekend broadcasts of the morning news show, and fans have definitely been noticing.

A few of them even took to social media to clamor for his return, with one saying: "That's it. I'm gone. @RobMarciano is still not back. The whole dynamic is off. I waited. I give up."

Another even wrote: "I don't understand! Why isn't @RobMarciano coming to @GMA studios on weekends? How long will this continue?"

While it's very possible the anchor is taking some time off to spend with his family, including his two kids Madelynn and Mason, there are other pressing concerns to deal with as well.

As recently as late last week, Rob was on ABC News and even GMA3 broadcasts sharing updates on Subtropical Storm Nicole, which has been ravaging Florida.

STATE OF EMERGENCY: Florida residents are bracing for a possible rare November hurricane as a state of emergency is declared. Subtropical Storm Nicole is growing stronger and forecasted to become a hurricane before slamming ashore. @RobMarciano reports. https://t.co/koOmS0Rfwq pic.twitter.com/w3D5uvlbGO — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 8, 2022

Rob has been covering several drastic weather updates recently

Fans have even called for the anchor to "stay safe" and "be careful" as he continues to report in dangerous weather conditions and disastrous storms.

In fact, many of his followers expressed that sentiment when he recently shared a social media post alongside a picture of choppy waters while reporting on Hurricane Fiona.

"So weird that this is my happy place," he termed it, but his fans were definitely not happy to see him in a dangerous situation, despite his built expertise with it over the years.

"I must protest! I get so worried when I see meteorologists being put in harm's way to get these shots and reports. It is totally unnecessary," one even wrote.

The ABC News anchor has had fans clamoring for him to be safe on the job

Another did say: "Rob we miss you doing the weather everyday, come back soon......you have lots of fans waiting," while a third added: "You're doing an awesome job covering the storm. It's great to see you doing what you do best!"

