NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen's wife cradles baby bump in joyful photo - but it's not what you think! The Marty Deeks actor and his wife share three children

Eric Christian Olsen is a familiar face to all NCIS: LA fans, thanks to his portrayal of Marty Deeks on the popular CBS show.

The 45-year-old is relatively private on social media, but occasionally posts photos of his life on Instagram - as does his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen.

The podcast star went on a trip down memory lane earlier in the month as she reminisced about their relationship, with one particular photo choice standing out - taken just before their first child, Wyatt - now nine - was born.

Sarah was wearing a floral summer dress in the joyful photo as she rested a protective hand on her stomach.

Eric, meanwhile, looked happy and relaxed wearing a grey top and chino shorts. In the caption, the mother-of-three wrote: "My [love heart emoji] @ericcolsen second photo was the summer before our first baby was born...

"Don't miss our episode all about relationship after baby, Eric's love of the vacuum cleaner, keeping it spicy and more this week on @themotherdazepodcast find us wherever you listen to podcasts!!"

Eric Christian Olsen's wife Sarah looked beautiful in a throwback pregnancy photo

Eric and Sarah tied the knot in 2012 and are also parents to Esme, six, and Winter, two. The NCIS actor loves nothing more than spending time with his family when he isn't busy working.

Eric previously admitted fatherhood has turned him into a softie. He also revealed that his co-stars, Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J were role models to him when it came to parenting.

"Chris and LL always talked about it — they wrap for the day, and you just drive home because you get to go and see your family," he said.

Eric also told Entertainment Tonight that he realized the true meaning of loving someone unconditionally after having children. "The most important thing that I learned was kind of the idea of unconditional love. And of course, that doesn’t mean that there’s not boundaries in that love. [There are] boundaries within that love, but the love is unconditional in that you always have this place that is safe."

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright Olsen are doting parents to three children

Work wise, Eric has been a big part of the CBS show since 2009, but recently wrapped up filming of the final ever season.

The talented actor already has a new job lined up though, and recently revealed that he would be executive producing on the CBS reboot of the 1980s TV series Matlock.

Sharing an article publishing the news, he wrote in the caption: "So overwhelmed with excitement to be partnering with these creative superstars. Jennie, Joanna, Sierra, Bethany, Kathy, Kat, Anna, Meagen, John, our partners at @cbstvstudios and @cbstv LFG!!!!"

