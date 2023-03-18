NCIS: LA's Eric Christian Olsen's wife reveals what home life is really like The actor shares a trio of children with his wife, actress Sarah Wright

Eric Christian Olsen and Sarah Wright are busy parents of three and the actress gave a glimpse into the reality of their home life recently which fans loved.

The Parks and Recreation star took to Instagram and rather than share a wholesome image of her brood looking picture perfect, she posted a far more relatable image.

In the snapshot, Sarah was in the bathroom of the home she shares with Eric and their children, Winter, two, Esme, six, and Wyatt, nine.

She wasn't relaxing in the tub however. Instead, she was wrapped in a towel, perched on the edge of the bath with Winter on her knee and balancing her breakfast on her palm too.

She wrote: "Define motherhood... me *insert photo." Fans loved her candid post and commented: "Multitasking professional," and, "Oh my gosh," while many others wished her well as they knew the family have been plagued with a nasty virus.

The health scare meant Sarah was unable to join her husband at the wrap party to mark the conclusion of NCIS: Los Angeles after a successful 14 season run.

Sarah proved that the juggle is real

A fan inquired about her absence and she responded by saying: "Considering our son was home with 104 fever I made a choice to be home with our little one."

She was immediately inundated with a barrage of messages wishing her and her son well, with many praising her for showing her support for Eric throughout his career and choosing to care for their family.

Eric and Sarah tied the knot in 2012. The longtime pair met in 2006 when they were on the set of Fox's sitcom The Loop, which ran for two seasons until 2007.

Eric and Sarah have their hands full

After dating for five years, the two got engaged during a vacation in Mexico in 2011, later tying the knot in Wyoming's idyllic Jackson Hole.

