Daniel Radcliffe reveals if first child will be seen in public in personal revelation about private life The Harry Potter star is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are getting ready to become first-time parents, and they can't wait!

The Harry Potter star has long been talking about his future children, and has given an incredible insight into how he hopes their lives will pan out.

The dad-to-be also disclosed in a previous interview that he wouldn't want fame for his kids, meaning they are likely to not be pictured in public and instead, lead a private life.

VIDEO: Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his personal life

Loading the player...

Daniel told Newsweek in October: "I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."

He added that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid." The 33-year-old also said: "Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs."

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe health: Harry Potter star's battle with alcoholism, OCD, dyspraxia

MORE: How Daniel Radcliffe became Hollywood's nicest guy

Daniel has been dating his actress girlfriend for a decade and the pair are incredibly happy together.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are expecting their first child

Talking to People about his personal life and their relationship, the actor said: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy.

"I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career. I'm doing the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another Broadway show. So it's a good year, man. I'm really happy with how it's all going so far."

READ: Daniel Radcliffe reveals he was terrified of Harry Potter co-star

Daniel and Erin met on the set of their film Kill Your Darlings in 2012. The star told People: "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

The Harry Potter star opened up about his hopes for his children

The couple are incredibly happy together and Daniel previously told Metro that he was so comfortable around Erin, and knew that she was "the one" after realising he could be completely himself in her company.

He said: "I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.