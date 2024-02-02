Jennifer Garner proves her daughter is her double with head-turning throwback photo at 21

Jennifer Garner treated fans to a photo they won't easily forget on Thursday when she posted a snapshot of herself at 21 years old - and she could be her daughter, Violet's twin.

The Family Switch star took a walk down memory lane and shared the three-decade-old portrait on Instagram.

In the image, Jennifer rocked big, curly hair and a beaming smile, showing off her dimples.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Garner talks raising teenagers

She was make-up-free and rocking bushy eyebrows and looked much younger than her 21 years. "Everyone tap in," she wrote. "Let's see you at 21."

All three of Jennifer's children, Samuel, 11, Seraphine, 14, and Violet, 18, could be seen in the image, but the resemblance to her oldest was uncanny.

Jennifer Garner at age 21

Jennifer - who shares her kids with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck - was three years older than Violet in her throwback and would likely have been wrapping up college, while her daughter is currently preparing to embark on that adventure.

She opened up about Violet flying the nest during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in December 2023.

© Nathan Howard Jennifer's daughter is her double

At the time, Kelly asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges with Violet and the mom-of-three gave insight into her daughter's bold personality. "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'."

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer with her son Samuel

Kelly then quipped: "Self starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self starter."Jennifer recently also spoke about how different Seraphina and Violet are in a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

Jennifer explained that she's asked her children to write some of their goals for the upcoming year, and their answers couldn't have been more different.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

While they may not have the same goals, Jennifer's kids share one thing... a great sense of humor. "Funny is number one," she said of her number one hope for them as people.

Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.