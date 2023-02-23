Drew Barrymore celebrates 48th birthday - check out her head-turning throwback photo The Drew Barrymore Show host had plenty to be thankful for as she rang in another year around the sun

Drew Barrymore celebrated her 48th birthday on February 22 and took a walk down memory lane in honor of her big day.

The TV host and actress shared a selection of photos from past and present - with one stealing the show.

Drew took to Instagram with a reel of snapshots including an iconic image of herself wearing a silk minidress and sporting super short hair.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore makes huge revelation about her daughters

Loading the player...

The mom-of-two was partying in the photo and throwing her hands up in the air and appeared to be having a blast.

It was unusual to see Drew with a pixie-cut as her long blonde locks have since become a firm favorite with fans.

TRENDING NOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas bid bitttesweet 'farewell' after romantic date

WATCH: Michael Douglas' appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video

The star is embracing the aging process and spoke openly about it on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022 when Jamie Lee Curtis was a guest.

Drew shared the iconic image of herself to celebrate her 48th birthday

Drew revealed she'd never had plastic surgery or fillers in her face. "I’ve never messed with my face,” she said, to which Curtis quipped: "I can tell!"

Drew continued: "I don’t want to fight nature. I'm raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth, and I just never subscribed to it.

POPULAR: Taylor Kinney rocks red lipstick in first photos after Chicago Fire departure

"So I appreciate everything you said. And I think men just need to let women know aging is safe and awesome."

Drew is embracing the aging process and says she won't 'mess with her face'

She's previously referenced her addictive personality and said it's a big reason she doesn't want to go down the cosmetic procedure path too.

“I know myself. I’m a highly addictive person," she told her viewers. "I do one injection, I’m going to look like Jocelyn Wildenstein by Friday."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.