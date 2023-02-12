Drew Barrymore's ex-husband Will Kopelman to welcome first son with second wife The host of The Drew Barrymore Show and her ex share daughters Olive and Frankie

Drew Barrymore's daughters are about to be big sisters! The star's ex-husband, Will Kopelman, is expecting his third child, his first with wife Allie Michler.

The art consultant, who was married to the daytime talk show host from 2012 to 2016, married his Vogue editor wife in August of 2021 with a stunning summer wedding in Nantucket.

The couples' child will have him and Drew's daughters, Olive and Frankie, as big sisters. The eldest, Olive, is ten years old, while her little sister is eight.

Allie took to Instagram over the weekend to share the exciting news, sharing a photo of her posing in Central Park during a walk out with their dog Archie, cradling her growing bump.

The Vogue editor revealed the couple are expecting a baby boy, writing in the caption: "The year of boys!!" alongside a blue heart emoji.

She was promptly inundated with support from friends and industry colleagues alike, with her sister-in-law, writer Jill Kargman, commenting: "SO excited," while influencer and HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman, who is expecting her second baby herself, endearingly wrote: "It's all happening."

The baby boy will have two big sisters in Olive and Frankie

Though Drew herself didn't publicly message the expecting mom, she has never shied away from gushing over how great she is, on her show and beyond.

Speaking with People Magazine at the end of last year when she was their December cover star, the actress told the outlet: "Will has his side of the street so beautifully buttoned up with our gorgeous stepmother." She also fondly noted: "Allie is my favorite person. I love her. I love us all being together."

Allie and Will tied the knot in 2021

She shared the same sentiment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's popular podcast, Armchair Expert, telling the host: "She knows that I absolutely worship the ground she walks on, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, but I give them space."

The mom-of-two remains close with all of her ex-husband's family – following their divorce, after living in Los Angeles all her life, she moved to New York City so her daughters could be closer to their father – and explained that: "We still do holidays, I still stay at their house. I was like, the divorce is going to happen, but nothing is going to change."

