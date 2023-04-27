Christina Hall delivers 'magical' update with her husband and children by her side

The HGTV host began dating her third husband Joshua Hall in 2021

Christina Hall sent fans into a tailspin on Wednesday when she shared some very exciting on Instagram.

The former Flip or Flop star was flanked by two of her three children, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, and her husband Joshua Hall for a 'magical' reason.

The image shared showed the group wearing matching Mickey Mouse ears and wheeling red and white spotty suitcases.

Christina revealed all in the caption which read: "Ultimate Disney Giveaway. I’m teaming up with @savvygiveaways for the most magical giveaway of the year! Enter for your chance to win a fully paid for Disney World vacation for your entire family! (package valued at approximately $10,000+)"

She revealed the trip includes "flights for the entire family from anywhere in the USA! 4 night/5 day stay at a luxurious Disney resort, 3-day Disney Park tickets for the entire family and $1,000 spending cash."

The mom-of-three shared all the terms and conditions and she was inundated with messages from fans.

© Instagram Christina shared details of her Disney giveaway

Her post comes ahead of her 40th birthday which she'll celebrate in the coming months with a vacation of her own. In January, Christina opened up about turning 40 and her feelings on the milestone.

She told People: "I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

Christina said she was "actually excited" for her birthday and has a big trip planned to celebrate. She added: "I don’t feel like I’m 40. Not at all. I feel like I’m 32. I don’t know what happened."

© Instagram Joshua is Christina's third husband

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

The star married her third husband last year and she is co-parenting her children with her former husbands, Tarek, and Ant Anstead.

