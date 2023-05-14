Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday looks identical to famous mom in rare childhood photo

Nicole Kidman is a doting mom to four children and shares her youngest two, Sunday Rose, 14, and Faith Margaret, 12, with husband Keith Urban.

While the Hollywood star rarely shares photos of her kids on social media, it's safe to say from the pictures we've seen, her teenage daughter is her mom's double!

To mark Mother's Day on Sunday, Nicole shared a childhood photo featuring herself, her younger sister Antonia and her mom, Janelle.

Nicole looked adorable dressed in a polka dot dress and in the throwback image she has the same wavy auburn hair as her teenage daughter - who was last seen in public with her parents at the virtual Golden Globes in 2021.

Nicole had shared the picture in honor of her beloved mom, and also posted a picture of herself with her mom and grandmother, taken when the award-winning star was a teenager. In the caption, she wrote: "My beautiful Mumma, Happy #MothersDay! Couldn’t love you more. And her mother, my grandmother - celebrating you today."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful family," while another wrote: "This is so cute." A third added: "What a lovely picture."

As well as Sunday and Faith, Nicole also shares adopted grown-up children, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Bella - who lives in London - and Connor - who resides in Florida - are both following in their father's Scientology footsteps and are passionate about the religion.

Their mom Nicole was previously asked about her children's decision to follow the church, telling The Sun in 2019: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love." In another recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Nicole opened up about motherhood.

She said: "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Nicole's youngest children are even showing signs of following in their mom's footsteps too. The pair have even starred as extras in a number of Nicole's shows over the last few years.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith on the set of The Undoing

The proud mom opened up about her girls' big moment appearing in The Undoing during an interview with News.com.au back in 2020, revealing that they even got a line!

She said: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman most recently joined husband Keith Urban at the 2023 ACM Awards

Other extra work on Sunday and Faith's resumes include starring in Big Little Lies, where Nicole played one of the main characters, Celeste Wright. The popular HBO drama saw Sunday and Faith play school children yet again in the second series back in 2019, marking their debut on the big screen. While they didn't have talking parts, their names still featured in the credits at the end of the program.

