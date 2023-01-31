Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home She and Keith Urban are making the best of their travels

Nicole Kidman is enjoying the most magical time spent filming for her upcoming show, Lioness on Paramount Plus, and clearly nothing beats filming on location.

The actress jetted off to the waterside Mallorca soon after the holidays ended to work on the show, and it's definitely gone down a treat.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's glimpse from the set of Lioness in Mallorca

Alongside sharing fun snippets of her time on set with her co-stars, she was able to provide some glimpses of moments spent wandering cobblestone streets.

She posted photographs that detailed the rich colors and history steeped in the region, including breathtaking views of the water, lush greenery, hole-in-the-wall cafes, and lines of houses creating inlets.

As she went about exploring the Spanish island, she couldn't help but share a few memories and gush: "Loving Mallorca."

Her friends agreed, with Reese Witherspoon writing: "Looks amazing!" while both Katie Couric and Luke Evans deemed it: "Beautiful!"

Nicole provided some snippets from time spent filming in Mallorca

A fan commented: "Looks beautiful, thank you for sharing!" while another said: "One of my favorite places on the planet!" and a third also added: "I was there for a few hours and couldn't believe how beautiful it was!!"

The Paramount Plus series is being helmed by Taylor Sheridan of the Yellowstone franchise fame, with Nicole also acting as an executive producer.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program, and per IMDB, the plot reads: "A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within."

The first season will have eight episodes, and the cast includes Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Zoe Saldaña, and Sam Asghari.

The actress is also one of the show's executive producers

Variety's exclusive report read: "Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as 'the CIA's Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

"'She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.'"

