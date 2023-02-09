Nicole Kidman's emotional reason behind moving family to Australia The Big Little Lies actress and country music singer share daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been vocal about how much their family means to them - and it extends further than to each other and their daughters.

Last year, the Hollywood star revealed some difficult news which prompted them to make a huge decision regarding their children and their upbringing.

Nicole's beloved mother, Janelle, was taken ill at the beginning of 2022 and her family immediately rallied to be by her side - and for Nicole and Keith, this meant moving from the US to Australia.

WATCH: Keith Urban reveals what marriage to Nicole Kidman is really like

Loading the player...

When quizzed about her mom's poor health on the Fresh Air podcast, Nicole responded: "We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren."

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

MORE: Mark Harmon's private living situation with wife Pam Dawber - all we know

Speaking of their close bond, Nicole added: "I'm at the place where I'm being given the chance to view the world, because of how close we are, my mum is giving me the chance to view the world through an 81-year-old woman's eyes.

Nicole is very close to her mom Janelle

"That is so beneficial right now because she's so cognizant. She has every brain faculty available, so she hasn't lost anything. She hasn't lost any memory, which is fascinating, and she's extremely bright."

Before relocating back to her native Australia, Nicole spoke of how much she missed her mom while living in America.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola set to start new chapter in life - and it's bittersweet

MORE: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

"I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with mum and sit on the balcony and talk about life, and have her tell me what I should be doing," she told The Sydney Morning Herald in May 2020.

Nicole films The Undoing with her daughters in 2019

Nicole and Keith have given glimpses into their new life in their home country over the last year and their children appear to be thriving.

Most recently, the couple and their offspring were photographed strolling across the tarmac in Sydney to board a private jet.

Nicole and Keith are happily married

They looked carefree and casual with the girls following in their mom's fashion footsteps and donning jeans and sneakers.

Both girls had their hair tied back in neat ponytails and it's not going to be long until they're as tall as Nicole.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.