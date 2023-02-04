Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing The Big Little Lies actress shares two daughters with her husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman created her own breathtaking photoshoot on Friday when she shared an update on her life with some beautiful images.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress took to Instagram to post snapshots from Spain, where she's been working - and fans couldn't get over her location.

Nicole, 55, added several images which showed her waterside and wrapped up in a winter coat as the sun beamed down on her.

She also added some landscape imagery which showed her tranquil surroundings.

Nicole captioned the post: "Beautiful Mallorca! Thank-you for having me, already planning to come back."

Fans immediately began commenting and gushed over the Spanish island. "Have been there in the summer and it’s absolutely gorgeous. I said I was coming back," wrote one as another added: "I vacationed two years ago in beautiful Mallorca it’s absolutely beautiful."

Nicole has been filming her new show Lioness in Spain

Nicole jetted off to Mallorca soon after the holidays ended to start work on the show, Lioness on Paramount Plus. She's been sharing photos from her time there both on set and off.

The show is being helmed by Taylor Sheridan of the Yellowstone franchise fame, with Nicole also acting as an executive producer.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program, and IMDB describes the plot as: "A young Marine is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist group in order to bring down the organization from within."

Nicole has been away from her husband Keith Urban while filming

The first season will have eight episodes, and the cast includes Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner, Zoe Saldaña, and Sam Asghari.

