Nicole Kidman shares intimate look into personal life with Keith Urban in rare photo to mark special occasion The Australian actress shares two daughters with the country singer

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to mark Valentine's Day on February 14 - and they did so in the cutest way!

The celebrity couple - who have been married since 2006 - marked the occasion at home with a low-key affair, indulging in some tasty-looking treats.

Nicole took to Instagram to share a photo of a romantic display: loveheart-shaped candiy, a cookie, polaroids artistic floral displays, and balloons.

WATCH: Keith Urban discusses being married to Nicole Kidman for 16 years

Loading the player...

"Spending time with my Valentine today," she wrote alongside the picture.

The Big Little Lies actress first met country star Keith at the G'Day LA event in 2005, and tied the knot the following year.

DETAILS: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis pair up for suspenseful new show

They went on to welcome daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, 14 and 12, who are mainly kept out of the spotlight, but may be following in Nicole's footsteps after appearing in several of their mom's films over the past few years as extras.

A month before the pandemic, Nicole took her family with her to New York while she was filming The Undoing.

Keith treated the special lady in his life

The actress played Grace Fraiser in the hit drama series alongside Hugh Grant, and secured tiny role for Sunday and Faith.

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Nicole and Keith married in 2006

Sunday and Faith have also had voice roles in the movie Angry Birds 2, and Nicole proudly paid tribute to her two "little birds" in a sweet social media post at the time.

The family are primarily based at the moment in Australia, and Nicole recently shared her joy at Keith returning home for the holidays having been on the road on his current Speed of Now tour for most of the year.

WOW: Nicole Kidman shares beautiful beach photos from Spain as fans says the same thing

LOOK: Nicole Kidman shares breathtaking glimpses into filming away from home

This Valentine's Day for Nicole and Keith was certainly special as well, given how much time they spent apart last year due to work.

They reunited just before Christmas at Sydney airport, and were pictured looking incredibly happy as they greeted each other.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.