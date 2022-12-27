Gisele Bündchen shares glimpse into children's first holiday apart from Tom Brady - see their Brazilian vacation The model whisked her kids off to her home country

For her first holiday season since her sudden divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Büdnchen is going back to her roots, and bringing her children along with her.

After years living away from home in New England, and an unexpected move to Florida following her husband's unretirement, the model has decided she's needing some well-deserved time off in her home country of Brazil.

This is the first Christmas the couple is spending apart, having announced that their divorce was officially finalized in October.

Gisele took to Instagram to share glimpses into her Brazilian vacation, with her kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, right by her side.

The holiday is certainly bittersweet for them, and the star has made sure to keep the two, who also recently had their first birthdays since the split, entertained with loads of adventures.

The mom-of-two first shared a selfie in which she is seen with an impeccable, sunkissed glow as she smiles and stands among a luscious bush of incredible hydrangeas, its colors ranging from vibrant pink to a moody violet.

Gisele appears overjoyed to be back home

The photos that followed gave a glimpse into what is keeping her kids busy this holiday season, embarking on adventures such as horseback riding throughout the Brazilian jungle, interacting with goats, mountain biking, picnics with friends, fishing on the lake and more.

The vacation appears truly magical, and it took place in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande Do Sul, which neighbors Uruguay and Argentina.

"Recharging with my little ones," she wrote in a previous post

The holiday was filled with both vacation and family, and Gisele shared a heartwarming photo smiling ear to ear as she posed next to her parents.

True to her roots, she wrote the caption to the post in Portuguese, though a loose translation included: "Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love," speaking of her home, and: "Always so good to be back home."

