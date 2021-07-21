Goldie Hawn's lookalike granddaughter Rio steals the show in celebratory video The Hollywood star is mum to children Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mother and grandmother and it was a special time for her oldest granddaughter Rio on Monday as she marked her eighth birthday.

Rio's father, Oliver Hudson, took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the pair of them hanging out in the living room at their family home.

In the footage, Oliver was seen singing to his daughter, who sweetly danced for him in time to the music.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the sea during Greek holiday

The footage went down a treat with the actor's followers, and Rio's adoring family members too. Goldie commented: "You are either the best best father or the craziest but for sure nobody loves like you. Happy birthday to our Rio Laura!"

Rio's aunt, Kate Hudson, also replied. She wrote: "This is so cute until you do that thing with your mouth! Stop it! Happy birthday Riri! Auntie Kiki loooves you!"

Rio is Oliver and his wife Erinn's only daughter. The pair are also parents to sons Wilder, 13, and Bohdi, 11.

Goldie is also grandmother to Kate's three children – Ryder, 17, Bingham, ten, and Rani, two, and to son Wyatt Russell's little boy Buddy, who was born in December.

The award-winning actress loves nothing more than spending time with her family, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

While Buddy is Goldie's youngest grandchild for the moment, Kate hasn't ruled out having more children in the future.

While chatting to HELLO!, Oliver revealed that while he was done having more kids, he wouldn't be surprised if his younger sister had another.

In the past, Kate herself admitted she’s not sure she is done with having more kids and would love to give her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa a baby boy too.

