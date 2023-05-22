Meghan Markle coos over baby clothes 11 years before meeting Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her broody side even before she met her prince

Meghan Markle, 41, is a proud mom to two beautiful children with her husband Prince Harry, Prince Archie who is four and Princess Lilibet who will turn two in June, but 18 years ago the actress showed off her broody side.

In an unearthed photograph from the Kari Feinstein style lounge ahead of the 2005 Emmys, the Duchess of Sussex was seen holding up an adorable babygrow with a beaming smile on her face.

The sweet baby outfit featured a cartoon bear and read: "Bearly sleeping," and it looked as though Meghan was taken by the fetching outfit.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle was spotted cooing over baby clothes

The Suits actress first met Prince Harry in 2016, going on to marry him in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Windsor with the world watching on. But ahead of even meeting the royal, she had spoken about starting a family.

A Best Life magazine interview reveals what Meghan said when she was asked about her hopes for her future. "Other bucket-list items: I want to travel more and I can’t wait to start a family, but in due time," she said.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan were engaged by 2017

In the same year she met her prince, Meghan gave an interview to Lifestyle Magazine, being hopefully about family plans: "It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things—it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that."

Since becoming a parent, Meghan has been open and honest about her experience.

© Getty Meghan Markle has always wanted to be a mom

When the Duchess showed baby Archie off to the world at St George's Hall in Windsor, she gave some words to the press. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," the first-time mum said, alongside her husband Harry, "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," she added.

In an open letter to campaign for paid parental leave across the US, Meghan opened up about her personal experience.

© Netflix The royals are now proud parents to two wonderful children

She wrote: "In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child. Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.

"Like fewer parents, we weren’t confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work. We knew we could take her home, and in that vital (and sacred) stage, devote any and everything to our kids and to our family."

