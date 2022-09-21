Angelina Jolie spotted making a visit to daughter Zahara's college town

Angelina Jolie's daughter may be adjusting to college life, but it appears her mother is not quite ready to let her go just yet!

Just shy of a month after dropping off her daughter Zahara at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, the star has been spotted yet again making a visit to the southern state.

What's more, it seems she isn't the only one in the Jolie household missing the college freshman, as some of her siblings were also seen enjoying a night out in the city with her.

According to a follower submission posted on popular pop-culture Instagram page Deux Moi, the actress was spotted taking out some of her children to dinner. For the sweet family night out, Angelina opted to take her family to O-Ku, a hip sushi and Japanese spot which features a chic rooftop terrace.

Angelina announced the news of Zahara's enrollment into the historically Black liberal arts college for women on 1 August with an adorable picture of the new college student posing alongside some of her "Spelman sisters," looking happy as can be about her choice.

Zahara is the second of her and Brad Pitt's children to have made the big move away from home. Their oldest son, Maddox, who is 20, goes to Yonsei University in South Korea.

Zahara looks so excited

Brad recently opened up about how unbelievable it feels to see your children already be old enough for college, holding back tears when talking about the big milestone.

As he conducted interviews while attending the red carpet premiere for his latest action film, Bullet Train, he couldn't help but get choked up when he was asked about his daughter's incredible milestone.

Brad got emotional speaking of Zahara

"Yeah, that's beautiful, it's really beautiful," he told People Magazine while getting quite emotional.

Throughout the red carpet, the 58-year-old couldn't help but keep gushing about his daughter, insisting: "I'm so proud of her. She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."

