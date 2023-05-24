A young Prince Charles trying to hang up a telephone is the best clip you'll see all day

King Charles has had his fair share of hilarious public mishaps, from his leaking pen, through to being surprised by a flying bird, but this unearthed clip shows His Majesty struggling with a telephone.

The vintage video is of the royal when he was a tot, and shows him toddling around outside as well as another moment where he is playing with a corded telephone.

The voice over is Charles himself explaining that he recalls when he was younger that he would use the telephone to try and speak to his mother when she was "miles away" overseas.

During the adorable candid moment, where he played with the phone, Charles can also be seen mouthing the word: "Mummy," wondering where his beloved mother had gone.

"Oh wow this really touched my heart, you can see Archie and William in his little face! Oh my goodness and those sweet little clothes," wrote one fan under the video which was shared by fan account @yourroyalhistorian.

Charles had a very close relationship with this mother, and he has paid tribute to her since her death in 2022.

In his first public address after the sad news, Charles said of his mother: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

Charles has gone on to become a father and grandfather, and we love seeing him with his grandkids.

He takes his job as "Grandpa Wales" very seriously, and cameras have caught him entertaining Prince Louis during royal engagements

About being a grandfather, the King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

"He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Queen Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

