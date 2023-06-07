Hoda Kotb shares cryptic message about change alongside new family photo with someone special

Hoda Kotb was beaming with delight when she shared a sweet family update on Tuesday with her adorable daughters, Haley and Hope, by her side.

The popular Today host hugged her children tight as she posed inside her stunning New York apartment - and they weren't alone.

Taking to Instagram, Hoda posted the snapshot in which she was sitting on the floor with her children on her lap. By her side was her friend, Karen Swensen and her daughter Catherine.

While she simply added a red heart emoji, Hoda did tag Karen's 'Lifes About Change' Instagram as fans gushed over the group writing: "I love your friendship, great photo," and, "Change and still smiling through it," as another added: "Hoda I love the picture of the family. Beautiful sweeties. Keep doing what you are doing. I'm so happy for you, you know what you need next."

Hoda often shares Karen's uplifting intentions and testimonials and is a big fan of her 'Changing Chapters' segment on Today. Fans are thrilled to see Hoda so happy as it's been a tough few months for the mom-of-two.

Her youngest daughter, Hope, four, was hospitalized with a mystery condition earlier this year. In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on Today with Hoda & Jenna when her child's health complications escalated.

© Instagram Hoda hasn't revealed why Hope was in the hospital

On her return, she revealed that Hope was in the ICU and the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said during the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Hoda adopted both of her daughters, Hayley and Hope

Talking to Southern Living's “Biscuits & Jam” podcast on April 25, Hoda said: "She’s getting better," admitting that seeing her daughter endure a “difficult time” at such a young age was challenging, as she felt “helpless.”

The star is yet to release details of what Hope is suffering with, but it sounds like an ongoing condition. Speaking at the Webby Awards in New York, where she bagged the Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for her series "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," the 58-year-old opened up about Hope's condition.

© Instagram/Hoda Kotb Hoda shares her daughters with her ex-fiance Joel

"Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

Throughout it all, she's continued to co-parent her children - including Hayley, six - with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman. The pair remain friends despite their breakup after eight years together.

© Photo: Instagram Hoda and Joel split in January 2022

Hoda sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview last year and opened up about their relationship and how they navigate time with their kids.At the time she discussed their plans for the holidays and said: "We have a really nice situation set up," as she talked about her partnership post-split.

"We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

© Photo: Getty Images They were together for eight years

The former couple have done everything they can to ensure their girls' happiness isn't disrupted by the break up.

Hoda said last year: "He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time."It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it."

