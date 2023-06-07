Diversity's Jordan Banjo breaks silence on baby son's hospital dash: 'Been a scary few days'

Dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo has shared an emotional message with his Instagram fans, updating them on his baby boy's health scare.

The Diversity star and his wife Naomi have had a traumatic week as their six-week-old son Atreus was admitted to hospital with sepsis and suspected meningitis. The couple are also parents to son, Cassius, four, and daughter Mayowa, three.

Sharing a photo of himself exhausted holding his baby boy, Jordan wrote: "Been a scary few days, but Atreus is a little trooper. Glad to be back on positive ground after all that, seeing your baby hooked up to all sorts of cables and machines, hearing words like sepsis and meningitis is never going to be easy but want to say a huge thank you to The Neptune Ward at Southend Hospital who were so incredible with us, you’re the best."

Friends and fans rushed to support the star, with Love Island commentator Iain Stirling posting: "Sending you all the positive vibes mate," and actress Hayley Soraya writing: "Sending huge love to you all. Poor little baby. Can’t imagine how scary this must’ve been for you both."

Jordan's sister-in-law Francesca Banjo wrote: "Strong beautiful boy Tre Tre", and singer and TV presenter Fleur East posted a heart emoji.

Jordan with wife Naomi and their baby boy

Mum Naomi had posted earlier in the day, telling her followers about the family's tough time.

She wrote: "Ahh gosh, where do we start … in case you're wondering where we’ve been, last week I took Atreus to A&E after feeling like something wasn’t right and he was immediately admitted with sepsis and suspected meningitis. It’s been the most emotionally draining, frightening week of our lives. We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst... but we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives..



"You never th"Yink it would be your baby and honestly I can’t explain how awful it is having to leave your poorly baby behind in a hospital and go home and just be ‘mummy’ to your other children when inside your heart is breaking.



"We are so lucky we are able to alternate nights with Tre and the kids so we can share ourselves between all 3 kids and keep some normality for the bigger 2. It’s been tough but we’ve done our best for our babies. All we need now is our family back together where we belong.



"We are over 5 days in and we finally have a stable temperature. Things are looking positive for Tre Tre and we are finally seeing an improvement, our super brave strong boy has had all sorts of blood tests, a lumbar puncture and constant prodding and poking this week but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to get him home where he belongs. We still don’t really have answers and it’s another week ahead of antibiotics but he’s on the right path and we are just keeping positive."

© Photo: Getty Images Jordan and Ashley Banjo

Jordan's brother Ashley reacted: "Can’t wait to give little man a hug. Prayers answered x."