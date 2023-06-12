Rebel Wilson shares adorable pics of daughter and fans can't get enough

The Pitch Perfect star’s little cherub Royce is so cute

Rebel Wilson couldn't contain her joy as she shared two precious photographs of her adorable 8-month-old daughter on Instagram.

The 43-year-old star melted hearts as she held her little bundle of joy close, showcasing their special bond.

In the first endearing shot, Rebel’s gaze is directed away from the camera, while her curious daughter, Royce, gazes at the lens with wonder.

Royce looked utterly charming in a patterned romper, complemented by a nude hair bow and a pink and white spotted bib that proudly displayed her name in red. Wilson, on the other hand, exuded a cozy and stylish vibe, wearing a brown and blue sweater with a white t-shirt underneath, her hair styled in soft waves.

© Instagram Rebel with her daughter Royce

​​INSIDE: Rebel Wilson's $3m Hollywood home is a haven to raise new baby Royce

SEE: Rebel Wilson's girlfriend Ramona Agruma shares adorable photos from newborn daughter's baby shower

The second photo captured an intimate moment between mother and daughter as they gazed lovingly into the camera. In the comments section, it was revealed that Royce's adorable bib was a thoughtful gift from Hollywood hairstylist Cheryl Marks.

Rebel expressed her gratitude with three heart emojis, encapsulating the overflowing love she feels for her precious daughter.

The heartwarming images garnered attention from Rebel's Pitch Perfect co-stars, who couldn't help but express their delight. Brittany Snow exclaimed: "Oh come on," while Adam Devine added, "KAUUUUTIE!!!" Their words perfectly captured the sentiment shared by fans who were captivated by the enchanting mother-daughter duo.

© Instagram Rebel's daughter Royce at 8 months old

Adding to the joyous atmosphere, Rebel's fiancée, Ramona Agruma, who welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022, responded to the intimate snaps with two heartfelt heart emojis. The photographs spoke volumes, highlighting the deep love and connection shared within their growing family.

Earlier in May, Rebel shared a glimpse of Royce's face on Instagram, celebrating her first Mother's Day with her devoted followers. In a heartfelt caption, the actress humorously mentioned the early-morning wakeup call and diaper change, engaging in the joys of motherhood.

Rebel Wilson became a mom to baby daughter Royce in 2022

The accompanying family portrait showcased the couple beaming with happiness as baby Royce sat snugly between them, eliciting laughter from the trio.

Royce looked darling in a pink cardigan, little beanie, and gray sweats, while her two moms radiated warmth in their coordinated outfits. Ramona sported a pink cap with the endearing label "mama," adding an extra touch of love to the heartwarming snapshot.

A second picture captured Royce standing with the assistance of her doting mother, her infectious smile lighting up the frame as she wore an adorable polka dot dress. These cherished moments showcased the immense joy and love that fills Rebel's life as a proud mother.

© Photo: Getty Images Rebel is engaged to Ramona

Last year, Rebel, who got engaged to Ramona at Disneyland, shared the incredible news of Royce's arrival, revealing that she was welcomed into the world via surrogate.

Alongside a beautiful photo of the newborn, Rebel penned a heartfelt message expressing her overwhelming love for her daughter, describing her as a "beautiful miracle."

She expressed eternal gratitude to everyone involved, especially her "gorgeous surrogate" who carried and birthed Royce with grace and care.

Rebel Wilson wows in black swimsuit on the beach

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our news