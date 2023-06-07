NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey has fans saying the same thing with new family vacation photo

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has shared an adorable new photo from her family vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – and fans are saying the same thing about her three children, Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

The sweet snap showed Vanessa and her husband Nick Lachey sharing a tender kiss while wrapping their arms around their children and standing against a stunning beach backdrop.

© Instagram Vanessa shared a stunning snap from her family vacation in Mexico

The actress wrote in the caption: "Te Amo! Taking much-needed family time this Summer! Gracias Cabo for the memories! Now on to the next stop. #LacheyPartyOf5."

Vanessa's followers were quick to comment on the photo, with many pointing out how much her three kids have grown. One person wrote: "Cute!! Kids are so big!!" while another added: "Love your beautiful family, can't believe how big the kids are."

A third person couldn't help but single out Vanessa and Nick's eldest, ten-year-old Camden: "Look at how tall Camden is!"

© Instagram Vanessa's kids celebrated the start of summer

The family photo comes just days after Vanessa shared a fun snap of her kids celebrating the start of summer vacation, which shows the three youngsters posing in a swimming pool against a stunning ocean backdrop and tall palm trees. She captioned the post: "Schoooooolz Out For Summer!!!"

Vanessa shares her three children with husband Nick, whom she married in 2011. The couple first began dating back in 2006 after the actress starred in her future husband's 2006 music video for 'What's Left of Me'.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple began dating in 2006

The 42-year-old has previously opened up about the early days of their romance. She told Billboard in 2017: "[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic.

"To the point that if you go back and look at the video when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn't show up for work that day. I called in sick."

© Getty Images Nick and Vanessa appear on TRL together in 2003

A year after they tied the knot, Vanessa and Nick welcomed their first child in September 2012 and both parents were instantly besotted. "@NickSLachey and I are honored and humbled to introduce you to the new love of our lives," Vanessa wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of newborn Camden cradled in her arms.

© Vanessa Lachey on Twitter Vanessa's photo of Camden from 2012

The TV hosts, who live in Hawai'i, then went on to welcome Brooklyn in January 2015 and Phoenix in December 2016. "One of the things I think that really drew us to each other is we both really value family and how important family is," Nick told People magazine following the birth of their third baby.

While Vanessa previously stated that her third baby would be the couple's last in an interview with US Weekly in 2020, she recently told Distractify that she hasn't ruled out another pregnancy.

"I always consider it," she said. "I have been very lucky to be able to have three beautiful, healthy, crazy-at-times children. And if I do have another then it's just a blessing that I will accept with open arms."

© Netflix Nick and Vanessa Lachey host Netflix's Love Is Blind together

