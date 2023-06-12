Jessica Simpson pics of mini-me daughter Birdie have fans doing a double take

The Where You Are singer’s daughter is an exact replica!

Jessica Simpson, recently spent some quality time with her mini-me youngest child, Birdie, 4, and shared the adorable moments on social media.

In one photo, Jessica captured Birdie cuddling with their adorable dog Dixie. The little girl's hair was styled in cute pigtails adorned with flower hair clips that perfectly matched her pink dress.

The dress itself featured a vibrant multi-colored tutu skirt, adding a playful touch to her outfit. In another snap, the "Employee of the Month" star is seen alongside Birdie and Dixie, showcasing their loving bond.

Jessica captioned the post: "My sugar cookies," capturing the sweetness of the moment. Birdie bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom, with her blonde hair and radiant smile. Jessica's natural beauty shines through as she poses makeup-free in the selfie, exuding effortless charm.

Birdie is the youngest child of Jessica and her husband of nine years, Eric Johnson, 43. The couple is also proud parents to their daughter Maxwell, 11, and son Ace, nine. The family's love and joy are evident in the heartwarming photos, reflecting the strong bond they share.

These recent snapshots offer a contrast to a photo Jessica shared last month while celebrating Maxwell's 11th birthday. In the family picture, the entire family is seated around a table adorned with a birthday cake. However, Birdie's visible tantrum adds a touch of relatability to the scene. Jessica captioned the post with a relatable sentiment: "Can't win them all."

Last month, Jessica shared a poignant photo of Maxwell lifting her mother off the ground, symbolizing the end of her father Joe Simpson's successful treatment for bone cancer. Alongside the photo, Jessica revealed a heartfelt sentiment, expressing her admiration for her eldest daughter's kind-heartedness.

She wrote: "On May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest form, her mind, heart, and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways."

Jessica continued by sharing a special moment between her and Maxwell, as the young girl blew out her 11th birthday candles. Maxwell made a selfless wish for her family, saying, "I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family." Overwhelmed with emotion, Jessica explained, "I said Maxi, it should be your wish," to which Maxwell responded, "We have the same wishes, Mom."

Just three days after Maxwell's birthday, the Simpson family received the news they had been hoping for: Joe was declared cancer-free. Jessica expressed her gratitude to Maxwell for her heartfelt wish, sharing, "Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad."

