Sarah Ferguson's surprise revelation about one-year-old royal granddaughter Sienna

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her royal granddaughter Sienna, age 20 months, and revealed the most astonishing fact about the tot.

Speaking on the second episode of her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah alongside Sarah Thomson, Prince Andrew's former wife told listeners about Sienna's incredible strength and her cute bond with her half-brother Wolfie, seven.

Sienna is Princess Beatrice's first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Sarah, Duchess of York divulged: "The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong.

"She's 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she's really strong – she has to be."

Sarah added of the children's bond: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."

The devoted grandmother also revealed in the podcast how Sienna has got on board with one very popular royal tradition.

Sarah explained: "While Beatrice was away in Jordan, I was allowed to have Sienna to play." She added: "And the last couple of days I’ve managed to really have a bond, and guess what my bond is? I give her a little sip of tea out of my teacup.

"So now I give her a tiny bit of tea. Don't worry, for the listeners that are saying, 'No, no', I put some cold water in it – she doesn't know – so it's a special treat for GG to do a little tea. It was a very sweet moment."

Sarah became a grandma for the third time recently, after her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie welcomed her second child, a baby boy Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, with her husband Jack Brooksbank on 30 May.

Talking on her new podcast, Sarah explained how she was in Italy to attend a mass for her friend who had passed away, and after the service, she popped into a children's shop and picked up a pair of booties for little Ernest.

"I went to a dear friend's mass in Florence and he died at 59, so we all went to celebrate his life and afterward I popped into a little children's shop and bought some little blue booties."

In the episode, Sarah continued to explain that whilst buying the thoughtful gift, Princess Eugenie shared her exciting baby news with her and told her baby Ernest's full name for the first time.

"Ernest George Ronnie," Sarah said, sharing his full name with listeners. "Ernest, because George III's middle name was Ernest, and also because it's a fabulous name.

"Then George after Jack's [Brooksbank] father, and then Ronnie after my father, which is really touching. When Jack and Eugenie told me it was so moving that they had put my dad in there, it made me cry. Luckily at the time, I was in a children's shop."

She also said: "He's a very very, seriously beautiful little boy, but of course, everyone is going to say that, but of course he is."

