Vanessa Lachey enjoys summer break with family ahead of NCIS: Hawai'i season three

Vanessa Lachey will reprise her role as Jane Tennant when NCIS: Hawai'i season three returns to screens, but before she gets back into the swing of things, the actress is enjoying a summer break with her husband Nick and their three children – Camden, Brooklyn and Phoenix.

© Instagram Vanessa and her kids headed to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida

In early June the TV star revealed that her kids have finished their school year, and ever since they've been travelling around the world. After heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, the Lacheys have visited Kiawah Island and Charleston in South Carolina, and as of Monday, June 12, they've arrived at their next destination – Florida.

© Instagram The TV star revealed the close bond between her son Camden and daughter Brooklyn

Sharing several snaps of her children at Universal Orlando Resort, Vanessa's kids couldn't have looked happier as they posed outside the 541-acre theme park and entertainment resort complex.

© Instagram Vanessa's son Phoenix posed for an adorable photo at the Fast and Furious attraction

In a heartwarming moment, Vanessa, 42, also revealed the sweet bond between her eldest son, Camden, ten, and daughter Brooklyn, eight, as they walked through the resort holding hands. As for her other son – Phoenix, six, Vanessa's youngest was more focused on Orlando's Fast & Furious: Supercharged attraction than anything else.

As Phoenix stopped for a picture alongside a luxurious black car, Vanessa captioned it: "He was being serious in this pose!" followed by a laughing emoji.

© Instagram Last week Vanessa shared a stunning snap from her family vacation in Mexico

Vanessa loves to post about life with her kids, whom she shares with her husband Nick. The couple first began dating back in 2006 after the actress starred in her future husband's music video for 'What's Left of Me', and they later married in 2011.

When they're not on vacation, the Lacheys typically reside at their stunning home on the island of Oahu, which is a short distance from the NCIS: Hawai'i set.

Back in 2021, Vanessa and her husband Nick first revealed that they'd made the decision to sell their home in Los Angeles and relocate to the island. Speaking to Travel + Leisure in March 2022, the mom-of-three explained that after spending two weeks flying back and forth to film NCIS: Hawai'i, she realized that they needed to make a big decision.

"We thought we were going to do a Hawaii to L.A. 'travel-on-the-weekend' thing," Vanessa said. "We sold our house and now we've got Hawaii license plates!"

Speaking about their new life in Oahu, she added: "This is the most beautiful place I've ever been emotionally. There's a magic. When you live here and are surrounded by the loving people…you can't help but feel it and get moved by it."

© CBS Photo Archive Vanessa is set to return as Jane Tennant in season three of NCIS: Hawai'i

Vanessa will return to Hawai'i ahead of production for NCIS: Hawai'i, although a release date for season three is yet to be announced. The show's return will more than likely be delayed as a result of the Writers' Guild of America strike. Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike on Tuesday, May 2 bringing many productions to a standstill.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called on their members to strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on Monday May 1. Currently, it's not known when the strike will end.