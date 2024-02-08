Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS's Michael Weatherly has 'lots to smile about' as he makes announcement alongside family
NCIS's Michael Weatherly, 55, has 'lots to smile about' as he makes announcement alongside wife, 40

The actor shares two children with his stunning wife Bojana 

Michael Weatherly smiling
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
The world of Michael Weatherly is expanding and fans can look forward to more sneak peeks of his life away from the camera.

Taking to X on Wednesday, the NCIS star shared the long-awaited news that he finally has an Instagram account and he launched it with a heartwarming bang. 

Michael put his family front and centre in a beautiful sunset photo featuring his wife, Bojana Jankovic, 40, and their daughter, Olivia.

While their son, Liam, was noticeably absent, the actor explained why in the post announcing his new account. 

"So, I've entered another world," he wrote on X. I'm themichaelweatherly on Instagram. And there's more to come. Go there and check out my family (minus Liam, playing sports) beautiful sunset picture."

Sure enough, the image was stunning with the trio beaming and bundled up as the sun set behind them. 

"Welcoming the beauty of a winters evening and enjoying the love," he wrote. 

Michael then added another post featuring a photo of him looking happy and smiling for the camera.

Michael Weatherly smiling © Instagram
Michael Weatherly says he has a lot to smile about

He revealed the handsome snapshot had been taken during a family getaway and wrote: "Over the summer my daughter took this picture in Italy and then she said- “Dad. Wow. That was your real smile!” Well. I have lots to smile about, my little bunny rabbit."

Fans called it "the best photo" and said they were "so happy" to see more photos of him and his family. 

Bojana Jankovic Weatherly and Michael Weatherly at a benefit dinner in 2022© Getty
Michael with his wife Bojana

The news comes at an exciting time for Michael who recently revealed he has plans to reprise his NCIS role one day. 

Michael played Tony DiNozzo on the long-running drama until 2016. 

He responded to a fan on X who asked him to pick his favorite role out of Tony DiNozzo and his Bull character Dr. Jason Bull.

Michael Weatherly and daughter Olivia© @M_Weatherly
Michael affectionately calls his daughter, 'Bunny'

"There will be more DiNozzo someday because he is the one character that felt unfinished," he said. "That's my plan! We shall see."

Michael is passionate about his career but he is also a big family man and told People: "My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

Michael Weatherly with his partner and two children
Michael says he's most proud of his family

"I don't bring my work home," he added. "I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work I do my work, but at home I'm devoted to my kids. Acting has given me a way of understanding myself. It's made me a better person."

Michael also shares a son – August Manning Weatherly – with his ex-wife, Amelia Heinle. 

