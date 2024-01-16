Carrie Underwood's son makes magical discovery at family home in heartwarming photo

Carrie Underwood's sprawling 400-acre ranch just got a makeover, and her children had front row seats to the transformation.

The American Idol alum shares her two sons Jacob, four, and Isaiah, eight, with her husband, Mike Fisher, but rarely shares photos of them.

So, when she posted a snapshot of her youngest from inside her family home on Monday fans were delighted.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood gives tour of her sensational greenhouse on her ranch

Carrie revealed they'd received snow and shared an image of their snow-coated yard and her son marveling at the winter wonderland through the window.

She added three heart and three snowflake emojis below the image in which Jacob was clinging to the window as the scene unfolded in front of him.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's son looks out on the magical scene at their home

The country singer lives in Franklin, Tennessee and has the most incredible property. Carrie and Mike reportedly spent $3 million on their sprawling land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and a lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

© Getty Carrie and Mike have an idyllic life in Tennessee

She regularly shares photos from their picturesque pad which boasts a number of impressive assets, including a show-stopping greenhouse.

The 40-year-old enlisted the help of Epic Gardening last year to transform her palatial greenhouse into a stunning space where she could grow all her own fruits and vegetables.

© Instagram Carrie has got green fingers

Being a healthy mom is something Carrie prides herself on and she looks after her body and wellbeing. In addition to regular workouts, she also eats a healthy diet which she broke down for fans last year.

Taking to Instagram, she detailed her day including what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner. "I don't eat a lot of breakfast," she confessed. "I wouldn't eat anything if I wasn't going to work out. But I get really hungry when I work out."

© Instagram Carrie with their donkeys at their home

She opts for an Urban Remedy protein bar first thing, but confessed she avoids dairy on days when she's performing because it can affect her voice.

The singer gets a little energy boost with caffeine. Carrie "starts the day off right," with a cup of coffee and has a mid-afternoon fix too. She teams her hot beverage with a dark chocolate and salted almond bar.

© Instagram Carrie works hard to stay in shape

When it comes to lunch, Carrie showed off a plate of food consisting of two hard-boiled eggs, a pile of edamame and some lupini beans too. "I eat these literally every day as a snack," she said. "Because they have a lot of protein and I like beans. I love eggs, I eat a lot of them."

While she switches up her dinner when she's home with her family, when she's performing, it's always the same. "5pm dinner time. Same dinner every show day. No exceptions... 2 eggs, 1/2 avocado, veggies and hummus."

