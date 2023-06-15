NCB's Today's new star of the show revealed - and she's related to one of the hosts

It turns out that Savannah Guthrie isn't the only TV star in her family. On Thursday's Today show, Hoda Kotb introduced a backstage crew member who turns out to be related to her fellow TV host.

While chatting away during the latest episode, Hoda and Carson Daly revealed Savannah's mom, Nancy, was on set.

Not only that, Hoda confessed Nancy "runs the studio," and they all love it when she comes to visit.

Savannah's mom was clearly enjoying her time on Today and waved to the cameras, giving a little smile too.

She's been visiting her daughter in NYC and they enjoyed a girls night on Wednesday with Savannah's daughter Vale.

© Photo: Getty Images Savannah's mom joined her on set recently with Jenna Bush Hager

The trio went to see 'Funny Girl' on Broadway and by the looks of Savannah's Instagram feed, they had a great time. “Amazing visit to @funnygirlbwy — with my beautiful and funny girls @leamichele brought down the house. born to play Fanny!” she wrote alongside the slideshow.

"Nothing like a girls day," one fan wrote on the post while another commented on how grown up Vale looked, also adding "twins".

Savannah is incredibly close to her mom and recently opened up about the sacrifices Nancy made to ensure her famous daughter achieved her dreams.

Her father, Charles, passed away when she was just about to enter senior year of high school, and she and her sister both felt a duty to take care of their mom.

© Getty Savannah with her daughter Vale and co-star Hoda Kotb

She explained how all through college she attended the University of Arizona and lived at home, not only because they "didn't have money to afford the dorms," but also, she said that: "My sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone."

However, when her first broadcasting job came about in Butte, Montana, she said Nancy told her she had to go.

© Getty Images Savannah loves working on Today

"She just gave me permission to go, and she could have held on to me, it wouldn't have taken very much."

Despite Savannah's hesitation, her mother insisted: "I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams."

© Getty Savannah with her son Charley

She took that lesson and offered advice to viewers, maintaining that: "You don't spoon feed your kids, you teach them how to eat for themselves… if we're doing it right they should be self-sufficient, they're not supposed to be needy, and also we're not supposed to be the center of their universe."

