Peter Andre fifth baby: everything star has said about another child with wife Emily

Peter Andre and his wife Emily share four children in their blended family: son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, nine, as well as Peter's daughter Princess, 15 and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price. But, could another baby be on the cards for the couple? Here's what we know…

What has Peter Andre said about having a fifth baby?

Back in November 2020, Peter joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat about family life and the perils of parenting in the 21st century.

Peter explained that whether or not he and Emily have another baby is completely up to her

Asked whether he'd consider having another baby, the singer replied: "That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us. She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months…. We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to her in the end."

As for what Emily thinks, keep reading to find out…

What has Peter Andre's wife Emily Andre said about having a fifth baby?

In 2022, Emily caught up with HELLO! and revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

Emily told HELLO! that she'd always wanted three children, while Peter would love five

The 33-year-old added that while this was never something she and Peter had openly discussed, it came up randomly a few months prior, and they were surprised to discover each other's hopes for their family.

While Emily has always hoped for three kids, it's unlikely that she'll be rocking a baby bump any time soon, however, as she explained that both she and Peter are "on the fence" about adding to the family just yet. Emily said she feels like she's "nailing life" at the moment, with her career and her family, so wonders if a third child would "upset the applecart."

In 2022, Emily said that she and Peter are "on the fence" about having another child right now

She continued that if they were to have a third baby, it would be planned, as she's a "planner." Emily currently works as a doctor for the NHS, and she often uses her Instagram account to spread awareness for charities and causes close to her heart.

What have Peter Andre and Emily Andre said about parenting?

In 2016, the couple told HELLO! That their approach to parenting is similar, although "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am," said Emily. "But he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

Peter and Emily have similar parenting styles

"It's about manners, one hundred percent," added Peter. "They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."

Emily and Peter have also spoken about limiting their children's time on social media. "One of the things Emily and I are adamant about is no phones at the dinner table," Peter said in 2017. "That time is when we sit and talk as a family. We talk about anything – it could be about what Millie did at school that day, or what Princess has got coming up, but it's that quality time that is so important to us."