Peter Andre flooded with support after emotional farewell to son Junior

Singer Peter Andre has shared a heartfelt video with his many fans on Instagram about his son Junior, who he shares with former wife Katie Price, celebrating his 18th birthday.

Doting dad Peter had just been to the airport to wave Junior off on his first-ever holiday with his friends, and the emotion of the occasion got to him. Peter posted: "My son is 18. I’m stressing… Do I need to get over it? Can anyone relate?"

In the video, which the Mysterious Girl hitmaker filmed in his car, Peter opened up about the conflicting feelings he was experiencing.

He said: "So I've just left the airport… Junior's going off on holiday with his friend. He's 18 man!

"A great day today obviously, we spent the day together and it was wonderful but taking him to the airport, I was getting that sick sort of feeling in my gut, but I really want him to have fun and enjoy himself.

"He's with people I know so I know he's going to have a good time and he's performing in Ibiza Rocks… Ah man, it's hard you know, because you know now legally he's an adult. Anyway, just having a moment and wanted to share, hope you don't mind."

We're sure parents all around the world will relate to what Peter is going through right now.

Needless to say, he was inundated with supportive comments from his followers, many from fellow mums and dads who knew exactly what he was feeling.

Actor Jamie Lomas told Peter: "Ah mate. He'll be fine, he's been brought up well, hope you're well brother x," while Steps singer Claire Richards posted: "Omg I totally hear you! It’s so hard seeing them grow so fast."

One fan wrote: "My daughter turns 18 a week today and she also goes away with friends. My stomach is already in knots!!! I don’t want her to grow up." Another added: "My son is 18 next week and I’m stressing! First lad’s holiday in July = many sleepless nights for me."

A third follower advised Peter: "You have to let them go and I know it's hard! He is a sensible lad and as you said you know the people he is with. Wait until it's @officialprincess_andre time, then you will worry!! What were you up to at his age?!"

In a separate post celebrating Junior's milestone birthday, Peter shared a cute video montage of his son.

The star told him: "Junior, you are everything I could ask for in a son. I love you beyond words, truly, and I am so proud of who you have become. Stay kind, humble, caring and focused like you are and you will go more than far. I can’t wait for the world to hear what you’ve been working on. Forever my baby boy. Happy 18th birthday."

Junior replied: "Love you dad."