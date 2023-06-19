Jennifer Garner shares personal tribute to Ben Affleck – and fans are obsessed

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on Father's Day, sharing a charming photo of herself with her parents, but it was the sign-off on her message that got fans talking.

Alongside her sweet parental post, fans were also quick to pick up on the fact that Jen had penned a dedication to her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben share three children from their 13-year marriage; Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and the pair are known for being fantastic co-parents.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

Jen confirmed they have a strong relationship when it comes to looking after their children, writing: "Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, Happy Father's Day, Ben!"

Fans went wild over her emotional dedication, with comments flooding in. "Classy shout out to Ben," one wrote, while another commented: "And that is how it's done. Subtle and full of class and compassion," while a third wrote: "I appreciate you so much. Acknowledgment toward your ex. You are the real deal."

As for her own father, Jennifer wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job," before explaining why she was wearing jeans in church, while her parents were in formal attire.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner with her parents

"Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't," she explained, with fans quick to reassure her that her clothes for church aren't important.

" The Lord doesn’t care what you wear," one wrote, while a second added: "God doesn't care what you wear, just being in worship is all He wants."

Sunday's post dedicated to Ben isn't the only way Jennifer has proved to be a stellar co-parent recently. In May, the actress took her and Ben's 14-year-old daughter Seraphina to Disneyland, along with JLo's teenager, Emme, 15.

© Getty Ben Affleck and JLo live near Jennifer Garner to make co-parenting easy

Emme and Seraphina are stepsiblings, following Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez, with Emme's dad being Latin music superstar Marc Anthony.

Jennifer was seen snapping photos of the group, with Seraphina and Emme grinning alongside each other for the sweet photos.

JLo has expressed admiration for Jen and Ben's co-parenting partnership in the past, praising the Alias star during an interview about her blended family with Vogue last year.

About Jen, Jennifer said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Ben and Jen are often spotted together, dropping the kids off at school and having friendly-looking chats.

© Getty Jennifer Garner has a good co-parenting relationship with Ben Affleck

Ben and JLo even live near to Jennifer, so that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel can easily split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

The blended family has been spotted out and about together on other occasions too. In January, Jen Garner took Violet and Samuel to watch Seraphina perform, with JLo, Ben, Ben's mother and Emme attending too.

© Photo: Getty Images Ben and JLo got married in 2022

While fans of JLo, Ben and Jennifer love to see them getting along, Jen prefers to keep their dynamic out of the press, explaining to Australian magazine Stellar: "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us.

“I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love,” she said.

