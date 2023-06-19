Cindy Crawford shows off blossoming baby bump with husband Rande in stunning throwback

Cindy Crawford took a trip down memory lane for Father's Day on Sunday, reminiscing about early parenthood with her husband Rande Gerber.

In one snap she shared on Instagram, Cindy and Rande twinned in casual black T-shirts while she showed off her blossoming baby bump. She teamed it with black trousers and flip flops, with her hair styled in a laid-back ponytail, while her husband jokingly cradled his own stomach.

© Instagram The couple posed with twinning baby bumps

Another picture showed Rande lying in bed with his arms wrapped around each of their young children: Presley and Kaia. Their son had a mop of long blonde hair and was covered with a towel, while Kaia sported brunette hair, cute bangs and clutched onto her milk bottle.

"Happy Father’s Day @randegerber! You show us all every day how there is nothing more important than family. Our kids are blessed to have you as their dad — you support, guide, encourage, love and lead by example. We love you!" Cindy captioned the photos.

© Instagram Rande posed with his two kids in the Father's Day post

Rande was among the first to react, writing in the comments section: "I love my family." Cindy's fans also shared their thoughts, with one writing: "So adorable I don't know who's the cutest," and another adding: "You have such a beautiful family."

The model chose to have two home births, and she previously opened up about her experiences during an Instagram Live with birth doula Carson Meyer.

© Getty The couple are parents to Kaia and Presley

"I never considered a home birth. I never thought about it," Cindy said, explaining that she had planned to give birth to Presley with an epidural, but started considering her options more after attending a prenatal yoga class when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

On the subject of her midwife, whom she started seeing from 30 weeks, she said: "I had a real relationship with her… She understood what might come up for me in the birth experience."

© Getty Kaia Gerber is following in her mother's footsteps

Cindy also told SheKnows she found it "empowering" to know that she was in control of her natural birth. "The hard part for me was that I wasn’t good at pushing. So I was pushing for three hours. So, it was hard. It hurt. But the cool thing was… so many people, when you have your baby, they’re like, 'Who delivered your baby?' You’re like, 'Oh Dr. So and So.'

"But I delivered my baby. It was so empowering for me. I could take that and frame that into being a new mom when you’re sort of insecure. I felt like I just ran a marathon."

Two years later, she decided to do the same with Kaia, but she said it proved to be more "tricky" since she already had a child at home.

"The tricky part is, what do you do with a two-year-old when mom is in labor? You don't want to scare them," she said. Cindy and Rande had a babysitter take Presley to the park the morning after she went into labor.

