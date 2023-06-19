Jennifer Lopez's twins face big change in family dynamics following surprise baby announcement

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom-of-two, and her twins Emme and Max - who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony - have always been the babies of the family.

However, over the weekend, Emme and Max faced a big, exciting change as they became big siblings for the first time! Marc Anthony announced on Instagram that he had welcomed his seventh child with wife Nadia Ferreira.

The singer shared a lovely black-and-white photo of himself holding his newborn, alongside the caption: "God's timing is always perfect Happy Father’s Day."

Marc announced that his wife was expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day.

The couple shared a shot of Nadia's baby bump, with her hand on Marc's hand as he placed it on her stomach.

Jennifer Lopez's twins have a new sibling after Marc Anthony welcomed his seventh child

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!", they captioned the post, along with: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The 54-year-old is also a father to Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony co-parent their teenage twins

J-Lo's twins not only have a new sibling, but in the last year, have gained three step-siblings too, following their mom's marriage to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben got married in 2022 and recently purchased their dream home in LA. Ben shares three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

© Christopher Polk Marc Anthony is a doting father

In an interview on The View earlier in the year, J-Lo opened up about her children's relationship with Ben.

The 53-year-old pop sensation said that watching him raise their children brings tears to her eyes. "He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes.

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony with their twins as babies

He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared.

Describing Ben as a "present, loving dad who cares," Jennifer admires how in tune he is with their children. "He's just so in tune, he's such a brilliant guy anyway like he's so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he's had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it and is present and that's all you can ask for."

© Leon Bennett Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022

Most recently to mark Father's Day, Jennifer paid tribute to her husband on Instagram.

She wrote: "Happy Father’s Day Papa. Daddy Appreciation Post. And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

